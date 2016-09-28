Sarasota detectives search for potted plant pilferer

Sarasota Police detectives are searching for a suspect in the thefts of potted plants and a metal bench worth a total of $1,000, according to a Sarasota Police Department press release.
From a video released by the Sarasota Police Department, a man is seen walking into a courtyard at Awesome Orchids, 330 S. Pineapple Ave. No. 101, on after 2 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Detectives say several potted plants were first taken between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2, when the shop was closed. More plants and a metal bench, bolted to the cement, were taken between Sept. 14 and 15 after business hours.
Anyone with information can call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at http://sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
