Sarasota detectives search for potted plant pilferer

0:18 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a Tight End for the Tampa Bay Bucs, arrested for DUI by the FHP in Tampa. Pause

4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence

1:16 Trio charged in convenience store robbery

1:25 Bradenton man charged with killing 10-month-old girl

1:35 Surveillance video - Sarasota Police attempt to identify two grand theft subjects

1:07 Brother of victim Shawn McCoy reacts to sentencing of Jared Lakes

2:31 Central Sarasota County operation nets dozens of arrests

2:06 Watch as helicopter captures criminal suspect fleeing from Sarasota deputies

0:54 Bradenton neighbor reacts to apparent double homicide-suicide

1:44 Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube speaks on apparent double homicide-suicide in Bradenton

0:49 Surveillance video shows sunglasses thief in Sarasota