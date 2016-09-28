Video surveillance of Sarasota potted plant-pilfering suspect

The Sarasota Police Department is looking for this suspect in the thefts of numerous potted plants and a metal bench from a Sarasota flower shop.
Sarasota Police Department's YouTube

Crime

Central Sarasota County operation nets dozens of arrests

Operation ShortStop was a 20-day targeted effort to prevent crime and enhance community safety in the unincorporated areas of central Sarasota County. Based on the agency’s Intelligence to Action philosophy of intelligence-led policing, the operation was developed to address criminal activity and the perception of an environment conducive to criminal behavior within the general borders of Honore east to Beneva Road and between Webber and Proctor roads in Sarasota.

Crime

Watch as helicopter captures criminal suspect fleeing from Sarasota deputies

Deputies were called to Miller’s Ale House at 2800 Kenny Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m., after 29-year-old prolific offender Jacob Davis left without paying his $26.50 bar tab, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Just as patrol deputies arrived, Davis fled the parking lot in his vehicle and headed north on Cattlemen Road. With aerial assistance from the sheriff’s office Aviation Unit, patrol deputies pursued Davis until he reached dangerous speeds and then cancelled pursuit for the safety of other citizens.

Editor's Choice Videos