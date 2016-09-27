Man leads deputies on chase over Skyway

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday following a stolen car chase with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office over the Skyway Bridge.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, around 12:38 a.m., Maki L. McDonald was driving a stolen black Nissan Maxima from Pasco County and a deputy saw the stolen car at 500 Manatee Ave. W.
As the deputy waited for backup, McDonald sped away south to 9th Avenue West and east to First Street. The chase continued into Palmetto and onto I-275, where McDonald drove the car over the Skyway Bridge and attempted to pull off to exit 16 at Pinellas Point Drive, according to the release.
The car instead drove into a shallow retention pond, flipped and rolled. The deputy held both occupants until backup arrived. According to the release, McDonald was charged, but the passenger was not.
McDonald had been arrested twice in the past with grand theft auto related charges, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
