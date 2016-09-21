Bradenton police give hints for spotting potential ATM skimming devices after one found at 7-Eleven

The Bradenton Police Department has provided a list of hints for spotting potential ATM skimming devices after one was found at a Bradenton 7-Eleven.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a technician with NCR Corp. discovered an electronic debit/credit card skimming device inside the automated teller machine inside the 7-Eleven located at 902 14th St. W., Bradenton. The exact length of time the skimming device was on the ATM is not known, according to a release.
Bradenton police released the following hints for spotting potential ATM skimming devices.
▪ Jiggle the card reader. If the card reader moves around when you try to jiggle it using your hand, something is possibly not right. Police said a genuine card reader should be affixed to the ATM so well that it will not move. A skimmer overlaid over the card reader may move.
▪ Examine the ATM, police advised, and check if anything looks out of place. For example, perhaps the bottom panel is a different color from the rest of the machine because it is a fake piece of plastic placed over the real bottom panel and the keypad.
▪ Examine the keyboard. Does the keypad appear a bit too thick, or different from how it usually looked if you have used that ATM in the past? It could be an overlay over the actual keypad.
▪ Check for cameras, somewhere above the screen or keypad.
▪ For basic security, always shield the keyboard with your hand in the event there is a skimmer that utilizes a camera, and check your banking accounts and credit card accounts on a regular basis. Notify banks and other financial institutions as soon as possible if there are unusual transactions on your accounts.
Police advise anyone who had used the particular ATM at the 7-Eleven on 14th Street West within the last week and may have noticed unusual transactions to contact Detective N. Camacho Jr. at the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9312. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
Comments