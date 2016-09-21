More details emerge in Palmetto High School fight

More details have emerged about an altercation at Palmetto High School that resulted in three girls being arrested, including that the fight began in the cafeteria.
A report released to the Bradenton Herald on Wednesday provided more details than information released Tuesday. According to the revised report, the school resource officer was called to the cafeteria over the school radio at approximately 12:10 p.m. He was given the description of a female wearing red being involved in a fight and that multiple females were involved.
When the officer arrived at the cafeteria, a staff member was escorting a victim to the clinic. The officer was headed to the clinic to question the victim when he was informed by another girl that the girls who had attacked the students ran from the school.
The three females — two of whom Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler identified as Lincoln Middle School student and one whom he identified as a Palmetto High student — were located walking on Eighth Avenue West in Palmetto. They were brought back to the school in the school resource officer’s patrol car before being transported to the Palmetto Police Department and then the Juvenile Assessment Center.
All three were described as uncooperative and before being separated made the statement, “don’t talk,” according to the police report.
All three arrested were charged with misdemeanor battery, and the two Lincoln students were also charged with misdemeanor charges of trespassing on school property.
School staff and the Palmetto Police Department are investigating how the students got on and off the school campuses, Tyler said.
“They work really hard to have a physically secure campus,” he said. “There are ways on the campus; kids can sneak on the campus if they really want to.”
Manatee County School District officials declined to comment on the case Tuesday, saying the case would be handled according to the student code of conduct.
