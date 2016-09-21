Bradenton man charged with molesting 13-year-old girl

A Bradenton man has been charged with sexual battery of a minor, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Detectives investigated information give to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 18 that Darrell B. Mills, 50, molested a 13-year-old girl many times since 2011. Mills was arrested Tuesday on the capital felony charge.
Anyone with information about Mills can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or anonymously leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Comments