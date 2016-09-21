3 arrested after stolen vehicle chase

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to a stolen car late Tuesday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, around 11:51 p.m., a stolen car from Sarasota was seen pulling into the Covered Bridges Estates subdivision in the 6000 block of 37th Street East. Davontate Wright, 19, and Bernicia Jones, 18, fled on foot while Javorious Davis-Mobley, 16, was seen driving the car around the neighborhood, according to the release. After a pursuit by deputies, Davis-Mobley lost control of the car and crashed, and was caught by a K-9.
Davis-Mobley was charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest without violence, possession of burglary tools, driving without a license and prowling.
Wright was charged with trespass in the stolen car from Sarasota, giving a false name and probation violation. Jones was charged with trespass in the stolen car.
