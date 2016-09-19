Bradenton neighborhood hit with vehicle burglaries

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries of three unlocked vehicles that took place between Sunday and Monday.
According to a release, the burglaries took place between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday in the 200 and 300 blocks of Beacon Harbour Loop, Bradenton.
Deputies said the suspect or suspects entered three unlocked vehicles and and took several items.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is encouraged to please call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
