Credit card skimmer found at gas station

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a credit card skimmer discovered at a Sarasota gas station on Sunday.
At about 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Clark Road when a service technician discovered a skimming device inside one of the gas pumps. Deputies said the skimmer was removed and collected as evidence.
According to the sheriff’s office, customers who have purchased gas at this location are encouraged to check their bank statements for any suspicious transactions, no matter how small the amount. Patrons should also remember these safety tips:
• Pay with cash inside the store when possible. If you don't have cash, use a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards have better fraud protection.
• Check for signs of tampering at the pump. This includes a broken security seal over the door. If something seems out of place, notify gas station personnel.
• Monitor bank statements regularly to spot unauthorized charges. If something doesn't add up, contact your bank immediately.
Anyone with information regarding these skimming devices is encouraged to please contact Criminal Investigations at 941.861.4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941.366.TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
