Bank robbed in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Fidelity Bank branch in Bradenton.
About 10:35 a,m, Monday, deputies responded to a robbery at Fidelity Bank located at 415 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton. According to a release, witnesses said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot.
No weapon was seen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies describe the suspect as a male in his early 30s, around 6-feet tall, weighing between 200 and 230 pounds and wearing a dark hooded shirt.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
