Drive-by shooting hurts 1

Manatee A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting early Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
About 1:25 a.m., the victim was smoking a cigarette outside a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewild Court, when he heard a vehicle coming from the west. He turned around to see who it was and was shot in the chest by someone in the vehicle, according to a news release.
The victim was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or possible shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the bullet exited his side, and that hospital officials said the injury was not life threatening.
