Man busted on child porn charges

A Palmetto man was arrested Wednesday on 12 child pornography-related charges, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives began investigating the IP address of 72-year-old Robert Glenn Swartz on Oct. 18, 2014, who was advertising 194 files of suspected child pornography. On June 22 of this year, a child pornography file was downloaded from Swartz’s IP address and with a search warrant, detectives were able to find and seize two external hard drives that Swartz told detectives post-Miranda were filled with child pornography files he downloaded from the internet.
Swartz was charged with 11 counts of possession of a photo of sexual performance by a child and one count of electronic transport of child pornography. He is being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $215,000.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1970.
