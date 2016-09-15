Deputy fired and arrested after giving out prescription pills

A corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was fired after he was arrested Wednesday night and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The sheriff’s office received a tip that Raymond Moore gave someone his prescribed Klonopin pills, a brand name of Clonazepam, an anti-epleptic sedative used to treat seizures and anxiety.
According to the release, arrangements were made for the same person to receive pills from Moore om Wednesday evening, and he gave them several Clonazepam pills without receiving money.
Moore was a sheriff’s office employee for 12 years and was off-duty during the incident. According to the release, there is no evidence that Moore gave anyone pills while working at the Manatee County jail.
