Deputies boost patrols near where girl was attacked

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is boosting its presence in the area where a man attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old Bradenton girl Tuesday on her way to her bus stop.
“There are several bus stops in that area so we are basically having extra patrol in that area where it occurred,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said Wednesday, adding that the extra patrolling will take place through the rest of the week. “We can’t go to every school in the county and, unless somebody sees somebody fitting that same description, then we would.”
The victim was walking to her school bus stop at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 20th Street East and 50th Avenue Drive East, when deputies said she was grabbed by her backpack and pulled to the ground, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The girl said the suspect tried to pull up her shirt and take off her pants. The suspect took the girl’s cellphone and ran away after a car drove by, according to a release. After the victim returned home to call for help, deputies searched the area but were unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, skinny and around 25 years old. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark t-shirt, according to the release.
Along with the sheriff’s office, the Manatee County School District said in a press release it would investigate the incident and check the lighting around bus stops in the area. The school district reminds all students to always remain vigilant of their surroundings.
“We have saturated that area and will continue to do so for the next few days,” Bristow said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
