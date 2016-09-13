Potential witness in woman’s slaying located

A potential witness in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a 44-year-old woman has been located, according to the the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the Homicide Investigative Unit had been trying to locate Sharon Johnson, 48, who is not a suspect but they believed may have information regarding the shooting.
Earnestine M. Gardner, 44, died Sunday at Blake Medical Center about six hours after being shot early in front of a house in the 5800 block of 11th Street East.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 ext. 2519. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
