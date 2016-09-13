Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A 31-year-old Bradenton bicyclist was victim of a hit-and-run late Monday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Around 8:20 p.m., the unknown driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound in the right lane of 26th Street West and approached the intersection at 30th Avenue West.
Jordan L. Johnson, 31, of Bradenton, was traveling near the right curb of 26th Street West, was struck from behind.
Johnson was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. According to the release, he was wearing dark clothing without any reflective gear in a low-lit area. Johnson also didn’t have a rear light attached to his bike and was subsequently cited with failure to have a rear bike light.
Anyone with information can call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
Comments