Girl, 16, attacked while walking to school bus stop

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the suspect in a reported robbery and sexual battery attempt Tuesday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, at 6:05 a.m. a 16-year-old Bradenton girl was walking to her school bus stop near the corner of 20th Street East and 50th Avenue Drive East when the suspect grabbed her by her backpack and pulled her to the ground.
The girl said the suspect tried to pull up her shirt and take off her pants. According to the release, the suspect took the girl’s cellphone and ran away after a car drove by.
After the girl returned home to call for help, deputies searched the area but were unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as 5-feet 7-inches, skinny and around 25 years old. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark t-shirt.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477.
