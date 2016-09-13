Bradenton man’s free ride from Orlando turns to free ride to jail

When a Bradenton man attempted to get a free ride from Orlando, all he got was a free ride to the Manatee County jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, after 29-year-old Mark H. Wood rode in a cab from Orlando to Bradenton knowing he couldn’t pay the $375 fare, he faces a third-degree felony charge.
Wood called an Orlando cab business at 5 a.m. Sunday to drive him nearly two hours to his Bradenton home. According to the affidavit, he told the driver that he had the money at his house and the driver held on to Wood’s driver’s license as collateral.
When they arrived, Wood went inside his house and did not come out. After law enforcement arrived and knocked at the door for 45 minutes asking to see Wood, a woman at the residence said Wood was sleeping inside, according to the affidavit.
Wood attempted to escape through the back door, but deputies detained him.
While en route to the Manatee County jail, the affidavit says Wood said he was robbed in Orlando of his wallet, which he said had his ID, bank card and $500. Wood told law enforcement he knew he didn’t have money and knew he couldn’t pay the driver.
Wood was held at the county jail on a $1,500 bond after being charged with theft after trust, according to the affidavit, but was released the next day.
