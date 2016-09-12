Man charged with sexual battery of a minor

A 66-year-old Manatee County man was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12, after he confessed to both the victim’s mother during a controlled phone call with law enforcement present and admitted guilt to a detective, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Robert S. Shrode told a Manatee County detective post-Miranda that he molested the girl multiple times over the past “few years.” When asked why Shrode thought he was talking with detectives, he said that the victim must have “spilled the beans to her parents.”
During an interview with a detective, the victim said she pretended to sleep the first time Shrode molested her, according to the affidavit. The girl added that since the sexual abuse began, it happened almost every time she saw him, which was a daily occurrence. She told the detective that the last time he abused her was three days before the arrest.
Shrode said in an interview with a detective that he “stupidly took advantage” of the situation and told the victim’s mother “he’s just a weak guy.”
Shrode is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond on two counts of sexual battery of a person under 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.
