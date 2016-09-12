Crime

September 12, 2016 2:39 PM

Cops search for possible witness to Bradenton slaying

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find a possible witness to Sunday’s fatal shooting in Bradenton.

By Amaris Castillo

acastillo@bradenton.com

Manatee

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a possible witness who they say may have information on Sunday’s fatal shooting of Earnestine M. Gardner.

According to a release, detectives say Sharon Johnson, 48, is not a suspect in the case but may have information on the shooting.

Gardner, 44, died about six hours after being shot early Sunday morning in front of a house in the 5800 block of 11th Street East.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to please call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Trio charged in convenience store robbery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos