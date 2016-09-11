Crime

September 11, 2016 11:05 AM

Woman found shot in front of Bradenton home

Herald staff report

A woman is in stable condition after being found laying on the ground in front of a Bradenton residence with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting and found Earnestine M. Gardner, 44, in front of a home in the 5800 block of 11th Street East.

Gardner was transported to Blake Hospital, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a press release that a witness heard an argument before the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

