Woman found shot in front of Bradenton home

A woman is in stable condition after being found laying on the ground in front of a Bradenton residence with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting and found Earnestine M. Gardner, 44, in front of a home in the 5800 block of 11th Street East.
Gardner was transported to Blake Hospital, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a press release that a witness heard an argument before the shooting.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
