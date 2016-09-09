Four charged after search warrant on Bradenton home reveals $6,425 worth of drugs

Three men and one woman were arrested Friday after a search warrant on a Bradenton home revealed more than 53.5 grams of methamphetamine, 264 grams of marijuana and other drugs, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Those arrested were: James Hall Jr., 42; Justin Lyons, 26; Brian L. Ball, 49; and Aerial Laycock, 18. According to a news release, the search warrant was executed at 12:50 p.m. Friday at 1319 57th Ave. E., Bradenton.
During the course of the search, detectives reported also finding 7.7 grams of Suboxone, 9.5 grams of Soma, 0.7 grams of oxycodone, 4.3 grams of morphine, 0.4 grams of Alprazolam, 8.1 grams of Flexeril and 2.5 grams of Xanax.
According to the sheriff’s office, the drugs are valued at approximately $6,425.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hall was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth. Lyons was charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in morphine, possession of Suboxone patches, possession of Soma, possession of oxycodone, possession of Alprazolam, possession of controlled substance Flexeril and possession of marijuana. Ball was charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. Laycock was charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
