Palmetto Point residents victim to car burglaries

Yet another instance of overnight car burglaries has been reported by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sometime between Thursday and Friday, three individuals were victim to car burglaries in the Palmetto Point subdivision at the 4800 block of Palmetto Point Drive and 700 block of 48th Street West, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
No force was used to gain entry and items were noticeably rummaged through before personal items were stolen.
Deputies are still investigating this case. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 or the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
