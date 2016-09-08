Day care employee charged after toddler bites another

Manatee The Oneco day care employee who was being investigated for possible child neglect after a toddler was bitten several times by another child was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm .
According to the probable cause affadavit, on Aug. 29, Caci Renee Burke, 23, of Bradenton, was responsible for about six children under the age of 2 at J’s Bright Learners day-care center, 5304 Seventh St. E., Bradenton.
Burke put children to sleep in one room and, against the rules, left the room to check on children in another room that had her niece in it.
In the room she was supposed to be watching, according to the affadavit, one one-year-old bit another several times on his cheeks, forehead, arms and back. Many bites broke the skin and left obvious teeth marks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Burke was arrested Tuesday, and she was released from the Manatee County jail on Wednesday after posting a $1,500 bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
