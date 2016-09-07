Deputies investigate string of south Manatee car burglaries

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating unlocked and unoccupied cars that were broken into overnight Tuesday.
Between the hours of 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, several cars were entered in the Trails subdivision at the 7200 blocks of 36th Court East and 39th Lane East and the 3600 block of 71st Terrace East, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Several unlocked cars in the Cottages of Blue Vista subdivision at the 3400 block of 72nd Avenue East were also burglarized.
Anyone with information on the burglaries can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477
