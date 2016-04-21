Lakewood Ranch supervisor June Stroup won't seek re-election

LAKEWOOD RANCH -- On Thursday, Longtime Lakewood Ranch community leader June Stroup became the second community development district supervisor to announce she will not seek re-election this year.
Stroup's announcement follows that of Dick Moran, a supervisor for District 2, which serves Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. In March, Moran said he would not seek re-election.
"I will not be running for my seat. Sixteen years is probably enough," said Stroup, chairwoman of District 1 serving the villages of Summerfield and Riverwalk.
"It's time for someone else in the community to step up," Stroup said.
Stroup said she began attending district meetings 18 years ago after listening to her neighbor complain about developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which then controlled all Lakewood Ranch districts.
Two years after attending those meetings as an interested citizen, she ran for election and won.
Stroup was at the table when SMR began turning over control of districts to residents in its communities south of State Road 70 and north of University Parkway.
That was one of the most significant changes Stroup witnessed in her time on the board, she said. She gave high marks to John Clarke, former chief executive officer and president of SMR.
"SMR included the residents in discussions and educated us," Stroup said. "John Clarke approached things in a very inclusive manner. It was not all about him. It was all about us."
In other business, Community Development District 4, which serves Greenbrook village, broke with
other districts to consolidate its agenda workshop meeting and its regular business meeting on one day. District 4's next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
All other districts will continue to have an agenda review meeting a day or two prior to the regular meeting, and to have the next business meetings Thursday, May 19.
The meeting change passed by a vote of 4-1 with Supervisor Joe Sidiski dissenting.
"I think this would be a mistake. This is the time we have to communicate with the community and the press. We should expand the meeting, and it should not be a race to the finish line," Sidiski said.
With District 4 dropping its regular 8 a.m. meeting Thursdays, Inter-District Authority supervisors decided to shift their meetings from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m.
"There may be an opportunity for the IDA," Chairman Tom Green said in introducing the proposal to meet at an earlier time.
After some initial groans, however, the IDA, which was created to operate Town Hall and provide administrative, financial, operations and maintenance services to the Lakewood Ranch community development districts, approved the change by a 5-0 vote.
The IDA has one representative from each CDD.
James A. Jones Jr., East Manatee reporter, can be contacted at 941-745-7053 and on Twitter @jajones1.
