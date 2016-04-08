Lakewood Ranch celebrates My Hometown Fest on Saturday at Premier Sports Campus

MANATEE -- My Hometown Fest will feature specialities from 24 restaurants from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch.
Tickets are $50 at the door ($10 under 21, 6-under free), and include food and craft beer samples, live music and activities for adults and children, according to a press release.
Participating restaurants include Evie's, Captain Curt's, Lynches Pub & Grill, Fuzzy's Tacos, Heritage Barbeque Co., World of Beer, Truman's Tap Room, Fratello's Chicago Pizzeria, Culver's, Webber's Hot Dogs, Wheat + Water Pizza, Busted Chef and The Ranch Grill.
There will be free samples of more than 60 craft beers, including local favorites Big Top, Darwin's, Motorworks and Fat Point, as well as small craft breweries such as Rivertown, Rochester Mills and Green Flash.
Live music will be provided by Twinkle, Strangeways, Shore Dogs and Dean Johanesen.
Games and activities include a climbing wall, mechanical bull ride and obstacle course. The Tampa Bay Bucs are bringing their Kids Zone as well.
All-inclusive tickets can be purchased at myhometownfest.org.
Proceeds go to The Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and more than a dozen local nonprofits.
Information: myhometownfest.org/.
Comments