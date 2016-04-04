Four Pillars to spotlight peaceful, healthy living at Lakewood Ranch grand opening

LAKEWOOD RANCH
Mind, body, spirit and social connection.
Those are the tenets of a new business, Four Pillars, at San Marco Plaza, 8209 Natures Way #221.
"We want to meet people, and have them come and check us out and see what we are all about," owner Cheri Christiansen said. Its grand opening celebration is set for 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars combines a welcoming and peaceful atmosphere for its wellness program encompassing spa, yoga, massage, facials, speakers, instructional books, shopping, connecting with others, and more.
Plans for the grand opening includes live music, chair massages, drinks, food and friendly conversation.
The social connection is important at Four Pillars, where its self-care discovery guide encourages clients to achieve balance, peace and fulfillment.
"We want people to see us as a social gathering place," she said.
Four Pillars is an ideal place for girls or guys night out, where friends can look at books, visit and have a glass of wine, said Leann Spofford, who handles marketing and special events.
Four Pillars features a global decor that makes it different from other businesses, and a destination as well, Christiansen said. "We are all one and should embrace our cultural differences. You don't have to go away for an escape."
Christiansen has plans for a 7,500-square-foot retreat center in Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park, next to the 2,000-acre Waterside development that is just now beginning construction.
She hope to break ground in about two months on the retreat and to com
plete construction within 10 months.
Three massage therapists are available by appointment, and Pat Crawford, a reiki specialist, is available on Saturdays.
"Pat deals with stress and helps people relieve their stress, and all those toxins," Christiansen said.
Coaching services are available at Four Pillars, ranging from career and life purpose to stress and time management, and grief and loss.
Special events scheduled during April include an honor-yourself workshop 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 11; the four-agreements workshop 7-9 p.m. April 14, qi gong 1-3 p.m. April 16; essential oil make-and-take event 1-2 p.m. April 18; emotional defenses and impact on relationships 1-3 p.m. April 24; the power of now workshop 11 a.m. April 25; and more.
Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For information call 941-373-3955 or visit fourpillarsflorida.com.
James A. Jones Jr., East Manatee reporter, can be contacted at 941-745-7053 or on Twitter @jajones1.
