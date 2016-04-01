$8.6 million contract awarded to extend Lakewood Ranch Boulevard into Sarasota County

LAKEWOOD RANCH -- Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District supervisors awarded a $8.6 million contract Friday to Bradenton-based E.T. MacKenzie of Florida to extend Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to the southern boundary of SMR property in Sarasota County.
The 1.85-mile four-lane road extension project is part of the 2,000-acre Waterside project, previously referred to as the Villages of Lakewood Ranch South, which is ramping up for a formal groundbreaking April 12.
The only other bidder for the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard extension was Woodruff & Sons Inc., also based in Bradenton, which submitted a bid of $12.7 million.
Supervisors previously awarded contracts for the southward extension of Lorraine Road and Deer Drive, serving
the Waterside project.
Frederick Derr & Co. of Sarasota, which earlier won the $8.9 million contract to extend Deer Drive 2.29 miles, is expected to receive the notice to proceed with work on Monday, April 4.
Woodruff & Sons, Inc., which previously submitted the winning bid of $11.4 million bid to extend 2.23 miles of Lorraine Road, received a notice to proceed with work March 28.
"It's going," said Roger Aman, project manager, of the ramp-up of work on Waterside.
The Stewardship District was created by a special act of the Florida Legislature to provided a funding mechanism for infrastructure required for the development of 23,000 acres of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch property.
The district recently issued a $79.5 million bond issue to pay for the new roads and other infrastructure in Waterside. The development will eventually be home to 5,144 residential units and 400,000 square feet of commercial and residential development.
In other business, supervisors discussed the Florida Department of Transportation's plans for State Road 64 and where it will intersect with White Eagle Boulevard.
FDOT is leaning toward installing a roundabout at the intersection.
Until those plans are formalized, the Stewardship District will leave White Eagle Boulevard incomplete just short of State Road 64.
