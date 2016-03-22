Manatee County Green and Growing Youth Field Day set for April 8

Youth Field Day set for April 8
PALMETTO -- Youth 8 to 13 years old can get the scoop on horticulture production and research by attending a field day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8 at the Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Services office, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto.
Most of the day will be spent at University of Florida's Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Balm.
The group will also visit a Manatee County nursery/farm to learn what it's like to be a farmer.
Cost for transportation and activities: $15. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring sunscreen.
Register no later than April 1 at https://greenandgrowing2016.eventbrite.com.
Information: Call the Manatee County Extension Office at 941-722.4524 or mglenn7@ufl.edu.
Ranch Eggstravaganza set for this Saturday
LAKEWOOD RANCH -- The annual Eggstravaganza for 2 to 13 years olds at Lakewood Ranch's Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13010 Adventure Place, is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Music, pony rides, balloon art, fire truck and face painting are planned. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and under 2 admitted free.
Register at lwrcac.com.
Information: 941-7757-1530.
Christian Women's Connection to meet April 8
BRADENTON -- The Bradenton Christian Women's Connection will hold a luncheon with the theme "Freedom Reigns" at 11 a.m. April 8 at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Gary Reinstrom, a pipe major and member of the Jacobites, will play the bagpipes.
Speaker Kathy Baarman will discuss escaping Communist Hungary to reach freedom in America.
Cost is $20.
Reservations are required by April 1.
Information: Call 941-750-8786 or 941-744-0337, e-mail whc67@verizon.net or go to cwcfl.net.
-- Herald staff reports
