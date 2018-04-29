Every donation counts, twice! The Giving Challenge enters its sixth year

A $25 donation could put a smile on the face of at least two children who are overcoming birth defects.
That is the minimum donation for the 2018 Giving Challenge, and it could also help any of the more than 600 nonprofits serving Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. The 24-hour event runs from noon on May 1 to noon on May 2, and up to $100 per donor, per organization will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.
Christina Sisti, the founder of Overcome Birth Defects, learned to overcome her own physical challenges. She earned two master's degrees and a doctorate in the health field, and she went on to start a charity that educates parents and uplifts children.
"I grew up in and out of hospitals every single holiday for surgery," Sisti said. "When I would go there, the New York Fire Department and the Big Apple Circus would come in with toys and jokes and just something to keep the children entertained."
She started in 2010 with annual toy drives, and she now provides books or teddy bears — each accompanied by an educational packet — to kids year-round. She said the goal is to help families better understand birth defects, and to help them find other resources in the community.
Her charity, as with every charity in the Giving Challenge, is listed on The Giving Partner. Donors can visit thegivingpartner.org to review the impact, leadership and finances of every charity.
"You always want to make sure that organizations are putting their funds to good use," said Murray Devine, a spokesman for the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, which started the event in 2012.
He said the event is not only about raising money, but also giving charities the freedom to spend their donations. Unlike a grant that might be restricted to one use, money donated through the Giving Challenge can be used in whatever way the charities see fit.
"The struggle that nonprofits run into is there's a lot of things that aren't so flashy, and things donors don't really want to attach their name to," Devine said. "It might be something as simple as fixing their leaky roof or repairing the air conditioner in their office."
The challenge, with matching gifts from the Patterson Foundation, has raised more than $28 million since its inception, with a record $13.4 million being raised in 2016.
Donors from 40 countries, six U.S. territories and every state in America have taken part in the annual event, Devine said. People interested in donating or learning more can visit givingpartnerchallenge.org.
"So while it really impacts local organizations, it's cool how big the reach gets, and how there's donors all around the world that have a tie to our region," Devine said.
