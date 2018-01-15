More Videos

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Pause
The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:34

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46

If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 1:33

If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota 7:39

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Kids and canines compete in annual dog show 1:04

Kids and canines compete in annual dog show

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 1:39

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family

  • Kids and canines compete in annual dog show

    Students in Manatee County’s K-9 4-H Club competed Monday at the annual Dog Show held at the Manatee County Fair.

Students in Manatee County’s K-9 4-H Club competed Monday at the annual Dog Show held at the Manatee County Fair. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald
Students in Manatee County’s K-9 4-H Club competed Monday at the annual Dog Show held at the Manatee County Fair. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald

Community

Kids and canines compete in annual Manatee County Fair dog show

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 15, 2018 05:06 PM

PALMETTO

Grace McGlade didn’t expect to win.

Her 2-year-old Dalmatian, Bodacious, took the top honor for showmanship at Monday’s annual Dog Show at the Manatee County Fair.

And it was only his first competition.

That’s because showing Bodacious was a decision made just under the wire, McGlade said, because her other dog went into heat and couldn’t perform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was last minute,” McGlade, 15, said smiling as she held her blue ribbon, “so I really didn’t expect this. It’s a big shock.”

The show is divided into three categories — showmanship, obedience and agility.

Showmanship is scored on the general appearance of both the handler and dog; set up and presentation; gaiting and presentation; attitude of the handler and anatomy and breed knowledge, according to event rules.

McGlade was one of 15 county residents between the ages of 7 and 18 who participated in the show, which has been organized each year by the K-9 Kids 4-H Club of Manatee County for nearly 20 years.

Participants train throughout the year and have weekly meetings and trainings.

“Kids get very excited to show off everything they’ve learned throughout the year,” said Patty Martin, the club’s leader. “And often it’s the first time that their friends and families get to watch them.”

That rang true for McGlade, who had at least a dozen family members cheering her on on the sidelines.

The event, Martin said, also gives students a chance to see what they can accomplish when they are dedicated to something.

“Sometimes, the bug bites them and they go on to do AKC (American Kennel Club) shows,” she said.

“But even if they don’t, it helps them build a bond with their dogs and that’s great, too.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Pause
The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:34

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46

If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 1:33

If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota 7:39

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Kids and canines compete in annual dog show 1:04

Kids and canines compete in annual dog show

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 1:39

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video