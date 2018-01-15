Kids and canines compete in annual Manatee County Fair dog show

Grace McGlade didn’t expect to win.
Her 2-year-old Dalmatian, Bodacious, took the top honor for showmanship at Monday’s annual Dog Show at the Manatee County Fair.
And it was only his first competition.
That’s because showing Bodacious was a decision made just under the wire, McGlade said, because her other dog went into heat and couldn’t perform.
“It was last minute,” McGlade, 15, said smiling as she held her blue ribbon, “so I really didn’t expect this. It’s a big shock.”
The show is divided into three categories — showmanship, obedience and agility.
Showmanship is scored on the general appearance of both the handler and dog; set up and presentation; gaiting and presentation; attitude of the handler and anatomy and breed knowledge, according to event rules.
McGlade was one of 15 county residents between the ages of 7 and 18 who participated in the show, which has been organized each year by the K-9 Kids 4-H Club of Manatee County for nearly 20 years.
Participants train throughout the year and have weekly meetings and trainings.
“Kids get very excited to show off everything they’ve learned throughout the year,” said Patty Martin, the club’s leader. “And often it’s the first time that their friends and families get to watch them.”
That rang true for McGlade, who had at least a dozen family members cheering her on on the sidelines.
The event, Martin said, also gives students a chance to see what they can accomplish when they are dedicated to something.
“Sometimes, the bug bites them and they go on to do AKC (American Kennel Club) shows,” she said.
“But even if they don’t, it helps them build a bond with their dogs and that’s great, too.”
