The Force was with Bradenton woman who wins exclusive ‘Star Wars’ helmet

A Bradenton woman won a prized “Star Wars” helmet Tuesday after she found one of five grand prizes offered by Winn-Dixie’s Cosmic Shells promotion.
But Caterina Sinopoli decided to give the coveted First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter Helmet to her son-in-law Todd Hand, who is a die-hard “Star Wars” fan.
Todd, who is 34, was all smiles when Bart Miller, store manager of the Winn-Dixie at 1010 53rd Ave. E., presented him with the helmet.
Hand said he thought his mother-in-law and wife, Nicole, were joking when he first heard about the prize.
“I really thought they were just joking with me until they showed me it was real,” Hand said.
“I’ve loved ‘Stars Wars’ ever since the first time I saw ‘A New Hope’ when I was like 10-years-old,” Hand said, as he held his new collector’s item.
And while Hand didn’t put on the helmet, his 3-year-old daughter Paige did.
The helmet is created from 3D scans and reference from the original prop, the grocer says, and have distinct markings that date back to the flight barons of the Old Empire. The TIE Fighter Pilots, which are from “Stars Wars: The Force Awakens,” report to the upper ranks of the First Order hierarchy.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company launched the promotion at the end of November. The grocer has packs of “Cosmic Shells” in every store, which are packets that contain trading cards and collectors items from the series. Customers receive a free pack with every $20 spent.
But five of the shells contain a “Golden Shell,” with each having an exclusive piece of “Star Wars” merchandise attached to it.
Besides Hand, two other winners, one from Brooksville and the other from Fort Myers, have come forward with their golden shells. Now, two prizes are still up for grabs.
The giveaway lasts through Jan. 16.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
