    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group's 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Community

Middle school students deliver ‘blessings’ to the needy for Christmas

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 03:20 PM

Manatee

A group of students from Electa Lee Middle School chose to spend the start of their Christmas break Friday morning passing out gifts to children, families and the area’s homeless.

At least a dozen kids in the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter delivered presents full of food, blankets, sanitary items and clothing to more than 100 people.

The FBLA group has been raising funds and collecting donations since early October for their second run of the Blessing Basket Project, said business teacher and the group’s adviser, Richard Daenell.

“We head out around the area of Lee Middle and pass them out to people who need them,’ Daenell said. “This is our second year doing it. Last year we were able to help about 75 people, and this year we have enough for about 125 and our goal is just to have it grow bigger and bigger every year.”

The community service project, Daenell said, is completely created, organized and executed by the students

Fourteen-year-old Bayshore High School freshman Yazmin Ramirez started the first blessing basket event last year, and even though she graduated she returned to her old school to participate in it again.

BB3
Yazmin Ramirez (left), and Lee Middle School business teacher Richard Daenell hand out presents to families and the homeless for the FBLA group’s second annual Blessing Basket event on Friday, Dec. 22.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

Last year her grandfather went through homelessness, Ramirez said, and seeing him struggle inspired her to do something for others going through a tough time.

“Since it was Christmas time, instead of just food I thought it would be nice if they could actually get presents that are wrapped and everything,” Ramirez said as they loaded up the truck with presents. “So that they don’t feel alone. ... A lot of them probably don’t have anyone around this time of year, and maybe this gives them an opportunity get back on their feet – maybe the act of kindness might help them.”

“I want to come back and do it every year, if I can.”

The group visited neighborhoods, lots and bus stops throughout the morning to hand out the packages. A Manatee County deputy came along for the stops to make sure everyone stayed safe.

BB5
Students from Electa Lee Middle School spent the beginning of their Christmas break delivering presents to children, families and the homeless for the second annual Blessing Baskets event on Friday, Dec. 22.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

The students, all wearing Santa hats, got increasingly excited throughout the morning as people reacted to their surprise deliveries.

“They need to see that they can have Christmas joy, too,” said 12-year-old Jacob Blankhorn, who’s in seventh grade, “and that there’s always people in your community to help.”

While reactions of joy and shock were evident among the people receiving the gifts, one of the most noticeable was from Roy Harris.

Harris, 66, is a homeless veteran from Bradenton who served in Vietnam. He was stunned when the kids walked up to him and others as he sat in a wooded area on a carton.

Not only was the gesture thoughtful because of the holidays and the fact that it came from kids, Harris said, but Friday also happened to be his birthday.

BB4
Roy Harris, 66, a Vietnam veteran, opens a present delivered by students from Electa Lee Middle School on his birthday, Friday, Dec. 22.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

“I’m shocked ... it feel like the good old days,” he said as he worked to open one of the presents.

“People are getting the spirit back ... and the kids, the kids have the true hearts. We need to be reminded by them.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

