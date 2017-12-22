Middle school students deliver ‘blessings’ to the needy for Christmas

More Videos 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business Pause 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 2:29 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event. A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event. sputterman@bradenton.com

A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event. sputterman@bradenton.com