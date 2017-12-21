More Videos

  Girl with leukemia gets puppy she has always wanted just in time for Christmas

    Rebekah Drew, a 10-year-old girl from Bradenton who was diagnosed with leukemia, has always wanted a German shepherd puppy. And just days before Christmas, her dream came true.

Rebekah Drew, a 10-year-old girl from Bradenton who was diagnosed with leukemia, has always wanted a German shepherd puppy. And just days before Christmas, her dream came true. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald
Rebekah Drew, a 10-year-old girl from Bradenton who was diagnosed with leukemia, has always wanted a German shepherd puppy. And just days before Christmas, her dream came true. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald

Community

10-year-old girl diagnosed with leukemia gets dream puppy just in time for Christmas

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 05:28 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:06 PM

BRADENTON

Like many 10-year-olds, Rebekah Drew always dreamed of having a puppy of her own.

And on Thursday, just days before Christmas, her wish was granted.

With her mom in tow, Rebekah walked into a Bradenton PetSmart to find a fluffy German shepherd puppy waiting for her in a oversized present box, wearing a little gold bow.

Christmaspuppy3
Rebekah Drew, 10, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and always dreamed of having her own German shepherd puppy. She had her wish granted on Thursday when the Children’s Dream Fund stepped in and surprised her with Teddy.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

But this isn’t a normal story of a little girl getting a puppy for Christmas.

Rebekah was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. She has undergone intense treatment for the disease for more than two years, her mother, Renee Drew said.

Then the Children’s Dream Fund stepped in.

The organization is based in St. Petersburg and works to fulfill the dreams of severely ill children.

So when they found Rebekah through All Children’s Hospital and learned her dream of getting a puppy some day, they worked to make it come true.

“These moments boosts morale in these children like I’ve never seen, and getting to be apart of it and watching the whole thing unfold is so exciting and special,” said Hannah Kaye, the organization’s communications coordinator.

Coordinators said Rebekah’s dream took almost a year because they had to find the right dog. She was very specific and didn’t want just any puppy.

“She was so specific about the kind she wanted, she told me very clearly: ‘A black-and-tan, long-haired, male German shepherd,’” dream coordinator Lisa Hawk said. “I love that, because it shows me that this isn’t just a whim wish, this is exactly her dream and what she always wanted.”

Rebekah said she likes the long-haired German shepherds because they look like fluffy bears.

She named him Teddy.

christmaspuppy2
Rebekah Drew, 10, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2014 and always dreamed of having her own German shepherd puppy. She had her wish granted on Thursday when the Children’s Dream Fund stepped in and surprised her with Teddy.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

Kneeling on the floor, hugging her new puppy, Rebekah couldn’t stop smiling.

“I knew for a long time,” Rebekah said giggling as Teddy flopped on the ground to show her his belly. “I’ve never had a dog before.”

Rebekah finished her treatment in September and is doing well, her mother says. The doctors are hopeful that the cancer won’t return.

Coordinators took Rebekah around the PetSmart with a shopping checklist, and she picked out Teddy’s leash, bowls, bed and other supplies. The store also gave the family a $150 gift card and free dog-training sessions.

“We have to remember how much she’s been through,” Hawk said, “and to have this dream come true, it really means so much more than just a little girl getting a puppy, it marks the end of her treatment and a new beginning for her, her family — and for Teddy.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

