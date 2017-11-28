Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find natural pieces of artwork

More Videos 1:11 Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks Pause 1:48 Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 1:35 Bradenton’s Linger Lodge Restaurant reopening 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 0:33 Two new businesses join the Village of the Arts 1:50 Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks A rock-painting class held at Bradenton's Robinson Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, helped residents learn tips and tricks about painting on rocks. Painting rocks, often with inspirational messages, and leaving them in public places for others to find has become a worldwide movement. A rock-painting class held at Bradenton's Robinson Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, helped residents learn tips and tricks about painting on rocks. Painting rocks, often with inspirational messages, and leaving them in public places for others to find has become a worldwide movement. sputterman@bradenton.com

