    A rock-painting class held at Bradenton's Robinson Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, helped residents learn tips and tricks about painting on rocks. Painting rocks, often with inspirational messages, and leaving them in public places for others to find has become a worldwide movement.

Community

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find natural pieces of artwork

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 04:07 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Manatee

“Pay it Forward.” “Be kind.” “You are beautiful.”

Those are just some of the phrases written on colorful, hand-painted rocks hidden across Manatee County.

On Tuesday morning, the county’s parks and natural resources department hosted a rock-painting class at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton.

There, participants were provided with rocks, brushes, paint and sample designs. Once they were done, they had the choice to hide their rocks around the preserve or elsewhere in the community.

“It's a great way to connect with nature, slow down, cultivate focus and relax. Intended to be released into the community for others to find, this is also a great way to learn to let go of attachments,” the class flier read.

The class, taught and led by Melissa Nell, an art major graduate and division manager of the department, is one of the first the organization has put on.

“The reason we wanted to do this program is because, firstly, it gets people out to the park and in nature,” Nell said, “but it also gives people something they can do in the community, something they can contribute.”

Rock-painting has taken the world by storm in recent years. Think of it as a large-scale hide-and-seek game.

The natural pieces of art are created then hidden, oftentimes in plain sight. No matter where people choose to leave their rocks – whether in a park or on a playground –the colors tend to pop and draw attention from passersby.

The goal is to brighten up someone’s day as they come across the out-of-ordinary piece of art. That person then re-hides the rock for the next person. And the cycle continues.

“That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Nell said. “If you’re having a bad day, how lovely is it to find a rock with a heart on it or a smile? Or just painted beautifully?

“And what if it’s a homeless person who’s having a hard time, or maybe even someone who’s depressed? You don’t know what seeing one of these rocks might do for them.”

Several participants spoke about their own experiences finding rocks, and said it led them to discovering and taking part of the class.

For resident Sanchia Adye, it was when she was visiting her family last year just outside of Washington, D.C.

She was walking through Shenandoah National Park and spotted a large rock with a red heart on it, nestled at the base of a tree.

“And I was so touched by that,” Adye recalled. “The place was so beautiful anyway, but it just gave me such a good feeling.”

For Jean Weber, it was last summer in Minnesota with her 6-year-old grandson.

“He found it and was so excited,” Weber laughed. “He wanted to keep it but eventually rehid it at the library. And he just hid around the corner for at least an hour to watch and see who would pick it up.

“But I thought, how great would it be if we could paint together, so I saw this class and thought I should learn more about it.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

Tips for painting and hiding rocks

  • When hiding the rocks, Manatee County officials say playgrounds and parks are great places. When in the preserve, though, try to avoid any nests or areas where people normally wouldn’t be.
  • To visit the area’s local rock-painting Facebook group, where members post photos of found rocks, visit: “Bradenton Rocks.”

