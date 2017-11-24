Boys & Girls Clubs opens 63rd annual Christmas tree lot to benefit children in Bradenton

More Videos

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Pause
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

A look back at Black Friday 2017 1:28

A look back at Black Friday 2017

Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Manson mythology and pop culture

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:53

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Lakewood Ranch Waterside launched with groundbreaking 1:39

Lakewood Ranch Waterside launched with groundbreaking

Lakewood Ranch to host Florida Sporting Clays Championship 1:17

Lakewood Ranch to host Florida Sporting Clays Championship

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County kicks off 63rd Christmas tree lot

    The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County are selling Christmas trees for the 63rd straight year. The lot on Manatee Avenue plans to stay open until Dec. 20 or until trees sell out.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County are selling Christmas trees for the 63rd straight year. The lot on Manatee Avenue plans to stay open until Dec. 20 or until trees sell out. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County are selling Christmas trees for the 63rd straight year. The lot on Manatee Avenue plans to stay open until Dec. 20 or until trees sell out. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald

Community

Boys & Girls Clubs opens 63rd annual Christmas tree lot to benefit children in Bradenton

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 01:31 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

BRADENTON

“It’s tradition.”

That’s what scores of families repeated as they searched for the perfect Christmas tree at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s annual Christmas Tree Lot on Friday.

The organization’s Christmas tree sale, now in its 63rd year, opened the day after Thanksgiving at the lot in McKelvey Park, next to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School in Bradenton.

The lot will be open until Dec. 20, unless they sell out first.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jan Pullen, who is the Head of School at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, said she and her family have chosen a tree from the lot every year for more than a decade.

“We have gotten our trees here for the past 13 years,” Pullen said as her granddaughters Paige, 6, and Grace, 5, smile up at the fir they picked out moments before. “Ever since I’ve lived here, this is the place to go.”

All money made at the lot will go directly to the county’s Boys & Girls Clubs, which serves more than 4,000 children. The club hopes to raise between $35,000 and $40,000 through the annual event, said Chief Operating Officer Beth Clark. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance at the tree lot on Dec. 2 and 9, organizers said.

tt_christmastree_1
Debbie Steube carries two wreaths Friday as Jeff Gockley wheels the tree she chose from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s Christmas tree lot, a tradition since 1954 at McKelvey Park, 3913 Manatee Ave. W.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Among the early Christmas-tree shoppers was former Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube, who retired in January 2017 after 10 years as sheriff and a long career with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Steube and his wife, Debbie, have gotten their Christmas tree from the club’s lot for years. Steube helped sell them at one time, too.

“It’s important to support the community and the children in the community,” Debbie Steube said. “We wouldn’t buy a Christmas tree from anywhere else.”

“We have been supporting the club since I was a kid, it’s something we’ve been doing for 55 years,” Brad Steube said. “It’s tradition.”

But with this season comes a national Christmas tree shortage, making operations difficult for sellers across the country. The shortage is partially due to the 2008 economic recession.

It takes around seven years for a tree to grow, and the recession forced some Christmas tree farms to temporarily scale back production. That, coupled with an increasing demand from customers, has made the task of getting trees difficult.

tt_christmastree_2
Angie Sims, Palmetto Club director, Jeff Gockley and Keith Cooper prepare a tree at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s Christmas tree lot on Friday.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

And while procuring the trees hasn’t been as easy as years past, Clark said, they are making due.

“It’s been a little tough, getting the trees,”Clark said, “But we already had our order in a while back, so we got 552 on our first order and we have 480 more coming next week, so it worked out.”

Willie Cooper, who has been with the organization for 35 years and now serves as its community relations director, said the annual event is one of the most important for the club.

“The donation benefits so many kids,” Cooper said. “And the money stays right here in Manatee. It doesn’t go anywhere else.”

The lot, located at 3913 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Pause
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

A look back at Black Friday 2017 1:28

A look back at Black Friday 2017

Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Manson mythology and pop culture

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:53

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Lakewood Ranch Waterside launched with groundbreaking 1:39

Lakewood Ranch Waterside launched with groundbreaking

Lakewood Ranch to host Florida Sporting Clays Championship 1:17

Lakewood Ranch to host Florida Sporting Clays Championship

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video