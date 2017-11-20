Weeks after serious car crash, boy, 7, reunites with crew that helped save his life

More Videos 0:36 Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life Pause 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:17 Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West 1:03 Plane lands on road: dashcam video 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life Caden McClusky gets to meet the crew that helped save his life after being involved in a serious car accident earlier this month in Lakewood Ranch. Caden McClusky gets to meet the crew that helped save his life after being involved in a serious car accident earlier this month in Lakewood Ranch. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald

