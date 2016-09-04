List of closed government offices and services for Labor Day

Buses
Manatee County Area Transit: No service
Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service
Sarasota County Area Transit: No service
Government offices
Anna Maria: Closed
Bradenton Beach: Closed
City of Bradenton: Closed
City of Palmetto: Closed
City of Sarasota: Closed
Holmes Beach: Closed
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed
Town of Longboat Key: Closed
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office: Closed
Clerk of Circuit Court
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Supervisor of Elections
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Garbage pickup
City of Anna Maria: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Bradenton: No service. Garbage and yard waste will be collected Sept. 6. Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday.
City of Bradenton Beach: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Palmetto: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Sarasota: Regular service.
Holmes Beach: No service. Pick up will be collected Sept. 6.
Longboat Key: No service. Garbage will be collected Sept. 6.
Manatee County: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
Sarasota County: Regular service.
Grocery stores
Detwilers: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fresh Market: Open regular hours
Publix: Open regular hours. Pharmacy is closed.
Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours. Pharmacy open 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Libraries
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Post Office
All branches: Closed
Schools
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
The Herald
Business offices: Closed
