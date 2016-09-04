Local

September 4, 2016 4:42 PM

List of closed government offices and services for Labor Day

Buses

Manatee County Area Transit: No service

Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service

Sarasota County Area Transit: No service

Government offices

Anna Maria: Closed

Bradenton Beach: Closed

City of Bradenton: Closed

City of Palmetto: Closed

City of Sarasota: Closed

Holmes Beach: Closed

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed

Town of Longboat Key: Closed

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office: Closed

Clerk of Circuit Court

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Supervisor of Elections

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Garbage pickup

City of Anna Maria: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Bradenton: No service. Garbage and yard waste will be collected Sept. 6. Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday.

City of Bradenton Beach: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Palmetto: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Sarasota: Regular service.

Holmes Beach: No service. Pick up will be collected Sept. 6.

Longboat Key: No service. Garbage will be collected Sept. 6.

Manatee County: No service. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

Sarasota County: Regular service.

Grocery stores

Detwilers: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fresh Market: Open regular hours

Publix: Open regular hours. Pharmacy is closed.

Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours. Pharmacy open 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Libraries

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Post Office

All branches: Closed

Schools

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

The Herald

Business offices: Closed

