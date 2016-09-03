Mobile home parks take Hermine’s worst beating in Manatee

When Larry Johnson and his wife moved to Bradenton three years ago, it was a dream come to true to get waterfront property in Braden River Park. Most days, they have breakfast on their back deck while watching the sun rise over the Braden River.
But on Friday, Johnson, 68, woke up hours before the sun would rise, although it would never make an appearance.
He, like others, worried what high tide would mean for the already rising water onto his property.
“I wanted waterfront not ‘watertop,’” Johnson said Friday.
At high tide, the water, far surpassing the seawall, was one third of the way up the ramp to his back deck. The deck and home are raised four feet above the water level.
“It came up into carport yesterday afternoon and then even higher last night,” Johnson said.
The street in front of his home, was completely underwater Friday.
“It was knee-high when I walking down the street yesterday afternoon,” Johnson said.
From his driveway, he could no longer see the boat launch and the dock, normally about four feet above the water level, was now about one foot above the water.
Manatee County Emergency Management officials are still working to assess the overall damage caused by Hermine locally.
“Mobile home parks seemed to take the biggest beating,” Emergency Management Chief Don Hermey said Saturday.
Anna Maria Island also took a strong hit, with streets still flooded as of Saturday afternoon.
Hermey said residents need to report any structural damage to their homes to enable him to provide state and federal officials with the most accurate estimate of local damage.
In order for a disaster declaration to include Manatee County and get the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to the area, Hermey said he will have to be able to show impact with total damage estimates of about $1.3 million. Statewide, counties affected by Hermine are working to estimate the damages that will have to reach $25 million for it to be declared a disaster.
Those with structural damage to their homes can call Hermey at 749-3500, ext. 1667, and leave a message so that officials can call them back to arrange an assessment.
Hermey anticipates there are still some stragglers who have been unable yet to access damage to their homes, but they likely will do so this weekend.
“I have to show the volume of damage,” Hermey said.
On Friday evening, the county and Red Cross had set up a shelter at West Bradenton Baptist Church after receiving more than 30 calls from residents needing temporary shelter because they were flooded out of their homes. Red Cross workers set up the shelter and were at the church all night expecting some people who had indicated they would and had means of transportation, but never showed up.
The shelter was closed Saturday, and the Red Cross is now handling those needs on a case-by-case basis, Hermey said.
Anyone who needs temporary shelter as a result of Hurricane Hermine can call the American Red Cross at 1-844-556-6582.
Flooding wasn’t the only problem experienced by mobile home residents during Hermine. In Swan Lake Village, wind gusts damaged roofs of some mobile homes on Thursday.
Back in Braden Castle Park on Saturday, the flooding was receding, leaving a mess of vegetation debris behind. Johnson was out pressure cleaning the mess left on his driveway.
Johnson said that in the three years he has lived in Braden Castle since he and his wife moved from Minnesota, they had never seen flooding quite that bad. Sometimes the water behind his home will even recede out a good 25 feet, he said, exposing the river bank.
“That even makes this more impressive,” Johnson said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
