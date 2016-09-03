Saint Stephen's plays Santa Fe football

Saint Stephen's Jordan Murrell slips from Santa Fe's JT Taylor's grasp during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Saint Stephen's Fred Billy, Cam Vining and Ryan Thompson celebrate a touchdown by Billy during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Jordon Murrell runs the ball during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's head coach Tod Creneti during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Fred Billy runs for a touch down during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
A Saint Stephen's cheerleader runs a flag onto the field before the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's runs onto the field during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Santa Fe's Sam Studiale is stopped by Saint Stephen's Jett Gillum during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Jordan Murrell approaches the goal line during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Demetrius Davis runs the ball during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Santa Fe's Jack Stone stops Saint Stephen's Demetrius Davis during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Jordan Murrell watches the football slip from his grasp from a pass during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Fred Billy runs the ball toward the goal line during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Fred Billy approaches the goal line during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen's Jett Gillum stops Santa Fe's Sam Studiale during the game at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields at Saint Stephen's School in Bradenton.
