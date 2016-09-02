Suspicious activity, or Pokemon Go?

A Bradenton woman reported suspicious activity at her home, but thinks it was due to players catching Pokemon Go, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
About 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, a woman walked up to the homeowner’s front door in the 7100 block of River Hammock Drive without knocking or ringing the doorbell.
According to the report, the homeowner said she has a camera and motion sensor in her doorbell.
Fifteen minutes later, another woman walked up to the homeowner’s door and then walked away.
The doorbell footage recorded a female voice saying, “I got it,” which led the homeowner to believe that the two women were playing Pokemon Go, a smartphone game where players try to catch Pokemon characters simulated in geographical locations around the world. Since the game exploded last month, players have had a range of experiences, like being subject to theft, bitten by a snake or finding dead bodies.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
