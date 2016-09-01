Hurricane Hermine wind gusts damage mobile home's roof

Hurricane Hermine's wind gusts during one feeder band caused roof damage to some mobile homes in Swan Lake Village such as this one.
Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

Health News

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

Editor's Choice Videos