Hurricane Hermine bringing flooding condition to Manatee County

Iris Adorno spotted an alligator in the flooded street at 55th Ave. East and 18th Street in Bradenton while she was recording the storm for relatives out of state. For video use: licensing@storyful.com
Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hermine on Wednesday afternoon slowed traffic on U.S. 41, and elsewhere in Bradenton and Manatee County, to a crawl. There were numerous reports of flooding from throughout the area. Video by Tiffany Tompkins
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.