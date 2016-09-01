Trace, Baugh win most precincts in county commission races

Priscilla Whisenant Trace won 12 of the 17 District 1 precincts Tuesday night as she became the next county commissioner for District 1.
Trace won the Terra Ceia, Palmetto and Parrish precincts Tuesday, but her largest margin came in Duette, where she received 65.8 percent of the vote compared to Ron Reagan’s 26.5 percent and Corie Holmes’ 7.7 percent. Trace and Reagan split the two precincts in Ellenton, each winning one.
Reagan won four precincts, and Holmes won one.
In total, Trace, an agriculturist, received 5,402 votes, or 40.4 percent. Reagan, a former state representative, received 4,148 votes, or 31 percent; and Holmes, a former sheriff’s deputy, received 3,814, or 28.5 percent.
The District 1 seat represents Palmetto, Parrish, Duette, Terra Ceia, Rubonia, Palm View, Gillette and parts of Myakka City.
In the District 5 commission race, incumbent Vanessa Baugh won 10 of the 14 precincts while challenger Kathleen Grant won four. Baugh won all three Lakewood Ranch precincts and two of three Myakka City ones. Grant edged Baugh at River Life Church, University Park Country Club, Woodland Community Church and Myakka Fire District Fire Station No. 2.
In total, Baugh, who was first elected in 2012, received 7,352 votes, or 53.1 percent. Grant received 6,491, or 46.9 percent.
The District 5 commissioner represents Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and other parts of East Manatee.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments