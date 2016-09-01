No-swim advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches

A “no-swim” advisory has been issued for North Lido Beach, Siesta Beach and Venice Fishing Pier.
“The amount of enteroccous bacteria found during water quality testing on Wednesday, Aug. 31 was outside acceptable limits,” stated a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. “The beach remains open. Wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory. People are encouraged to read the signage and heed flags when present at area beaches.”
The signage will remain in place at North Lido, 400 Ben Franklin Drive, Lido Key, Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key, and Venice Fishing Pier, 1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice, until “follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard,” according to the release.
The next round of test results should be available Friday.
Sarasota County and Venice rapid response teams have determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources as no sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the beach in the last month, according to the release.
“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” DOH-Sarasota environmental administrator Tom Higginbotham said in the release. “ People especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”
Claire Aronson
