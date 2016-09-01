Local

September 1, 2016

Lottery

Call 850-487-7777 for help.

Fantasy 5, Powerball and Lotto numbers can be in any order.

Pick 2

Pick 3

8/31*

5-7

8-6-0

8/31

8-2

2-9-8

8/30*

5-2

0-4-2

8/30

8-1

9-8-4

Pick 4

Pick 5

8/31*

1-0-0-5

6-4-2-4-8

8/31

1-2-2-5

8-9-0-7-3

8/30*

7-3-1-1

9-0-2-8-4

8/30

8-2-8-3

7-6-8-3-7

*Afternoon drawing

Lotto/AUGUST 31

10-27-43-44-48-49

Xtra: x5

Estimated jackpot for Aug. 31: $3 million

Results printed Friday

Fantasy 5/AUGUST 31

5-6-8-15-2x

Results printed Friday

Fantasy 5/AUGUST 30

3-5-15-16-34

Correct

Payoff

5 of 5

*Splits below

4 of 5

$555.00

3 of 5

$19.00

2 of 5

Ticket

*0 winners

Lucky Money/AUGUST 30

9-25-39-42

Lucky Ball: 11

Correct Payoff

4 of 4 + LB *$2 million

4 of 4 $1,761.50

3 of 4 + LB $393.00

3 of 4 $77.00

2 of 4 + LB $24.50

1 of 4 + LB $3.00

2 of 4 $2.00

Lucky Ball Ticket

*No winners

Estimated jackpot for Sept. 2: $2 million

Powerball/AUGUST 31

5-10-24-56-61

PB: 12 PP: x2

Estimated jackpot for Aug. 31: $154 million

Results printed Friday

Megamillions/AUGUST 30

28-32-41-51-71

Mega Ball: 11

Correct Payoff

5 of 5 + MB *$84 million

5 of 5 $1 million

4 of 5 +MB $5,000

4 of 5 $500

3 of 5 +MB $50

3 of 5 $5

2 of 5 + MB $5

1 of 5 + MB $2

Megaball $1

*0 winners

Estimated jackpot for Sept. 2: $92 million

