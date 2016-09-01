Call 850-487-7777 for help.
Fantasy 5, Powerball and Lotto numbers can be in any order.
Pick 2
Pick 3
8/31*
5-7
8-6-0
8/31
8-2
2-9-8
8/30*
5-2
0-4-2
8/30
8-1
9-8-4
Pick 4
Pick 5
8/31*
1-0-0-5
6-4-2-4-8
8/31
1-2-2-5
8-9-0-7-3
8/30*
7-3-1-1
9-0-2-8-4
8/30
8-2-8-3
7-6-8-3-7
*Afternoon drawing
Lotto/AUGUST 31
10-27-43-44-48-49
Xtra: x5
Estimated jackpot for Aug. 31: $3 million
Results printed Friday
Fantasy 5/AUGUST 31
5-6-8-15-2x
Results printed Friday
Fantasy 5/AUGUST 30
3-5-15-16-34
Correct
Payoff
5 of 5
*Splits below
4 of 5
$555.00
3 of 5
$19.00
2 of 5
Ticket
*0 winners
Lucky Money/AUGUST 30
9-25-39-42
Lucky Ball: 11
Correct Payoff
4 of 4 + LB *$2 million
4 of 4 $1,761.50
3 of 4 + LB $393.00
3 of 4 $77.00
2 of 4 + LB $24.50
1 of 4 + LB $3.00
2 of 4 $2.00
Lucky Ball Ticket
*No winners
Estimated jackpot for Sept. 2: $2 million
Powerball/AUGUST 31
5-10-24-56-61
PB: 12 PP: x2
Estimated jackpot for Aug. 31: $154 million
Results printed Friday
Megamillions/AUGUST 30
28-32-41-51-71
Mega Ball: 11
Correct Payoff
5 of 5 + MB *$84 million
5 of 5 $1 million
4 of 5 +MB $5,000
4 of 5 $500
3 of 5 +MB $50
3 of 5 $5
2 of 5 + MB $5
1 of 5 + MB $2
Megaball $1
*0 winners
Estimated jackpot for Sept. 2: $92 million
