Bradenton Beach voters answer two ballot questions

Voters in Bradenton Beach Tuesday were polled Tuesday on two ballot questions. The first asked whether the city of Bradenton Beach should revise its charter to decrease the residency time frame to nine months in order for a citizen to hold public office. The second ballot question asked voters if the city should amend its charter to remove term limits.
“Prior to November 2015, the City Charter provided that no person may hold the same elected office for more than three full consecutive terms for a total of six years,” the second proposed charter amendment read.
Voters rejected the first measure on decreasing the time frame to nine months in order to hold public office. The vote was 165 “no” and 116 “yes.” It will maintain that candidates be registered and residing in the city of Bradenton Beach for two years prior to the date of qualifying.
Voters also rejected the second measure with 213 “no” and 69 “yes.” The term limits will remain as a result.
