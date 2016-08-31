Local

August 31, 2016 2:28 PM

Tropical Storm Hermine rains out overdose awareness march

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

A march for International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday was canceled and will be rescheduled for next week,

According to the event organizers No Longer Silent, the event is rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 due to hazardous weather brought on by Tropical Storm Hermine.

The march will still start at 6:30 p.m. at the Manatee County Courthouse, head south on 14th Street West, loop at 21st Avenue West and head back toward the courthouse, located at 1115 Manatee Ave. W.

Organizers of the event ask that attendees donate $1 for a luminary for a vigil held after the march.

