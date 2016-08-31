Sheriff's office to get more ballistic vests, trauma kits thanks to cash donations

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office will be purchasing additional ballistic vests for active shooter situations and trauma kits thanks to two cash donations from the community.
The sheriff’s office has received two cash donations totaling $37,500. It announced on Wednesday afternoon that they will be using to purchase the new gear.
Hugh Culverhouse donated $25,000 and Michael Norris donated the remaining $12,500.
“The Sheriff’s Office thanks Mr. Culverhouse and Mr. Norris for their tremendous generosity,” the release stated.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments